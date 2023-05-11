External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is leaving on Thursday on a three-nation tour of Bangladesh, Sweden and Belgium.

He will be in Dhaka today and tomorrow to participate in the sixth edition of the Indian Ocean Conference. The conference will be attended by President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun, Vice-President of Maldives Faisal Naseem, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and several ministers from across the world.

From Bangladesh, the minister will be travelling to Sweden (13-15 May). This will be his first visit as foreign minister to Sweden and comes at a time when the two countries are celebrating 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Sweden currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. In Sweden, he will participate in the second EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (EIPMF). He will hold bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of several countries on the margins of EIPMF. During his stay, he will call on leadership in Sweden and meet with key Ministers. He will also participate in the inaugural session of the India Trilateral Forum (India, Europe and US) with his Swedish counterpart.

In the last leg of the visit, Jaishankar will be visiting Brussels (15-16 May) for bilateral engagements with Belgian and EU officials. He will also be attending the first ministerial meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council along with Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw. The TTC ministerial meeting is scheduled to be held on 16 May.