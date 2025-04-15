Who is Meghna Alam? From beauty queen to prisoner amid Saudi diplomat row

In the last few days, one name has taken over headlines across Bangladesh—Meghna Alam. The model, actress, and activist was suddenly arrested under the country’s Special Powers Act, a move that has sparked nationwide outrage and left many wondering: Who really is Meghna Alam, and why has her arrest become such a big deal?

Let’s take a closer look at the woman behind the headlines.

Who actually is Meghna Alam?

Meghna Alam isn’t new to the spotlight. She first rose to fame after being crowned Miss Earth Bangladesh in 2020, a title that reflected not just her beauty but also her strong advocacy for environmental issues.

Before that, she competed in Miss Universe Bangladesh 2019, finishing 18th.

She later founded and became the CEO of the Ekottro Foundation, a social organization focused on sustainability, women’s leadership, and empowerment. Meghna also served as a women’s leadership trainer, earning respect from young activists and professionals alike.

As chairperson of the Miss Bangladesh Foundation, she helped groom and mentor aspiring beauty queens, encouraging them to think beyond pageants and work for change.

Reason of arrest:

What shocked many wasn’t just that Meghna was arrested—it was how it happened.

Last Wednesday night, while live on Facebook and emotionally defending herself against unspecified allegations, Meghna’s broadcast was suddenly interrupted. Viewers watched in disbelief as officers from the Detective Branch (DB) of Bangladesh Police barged into her home. Within moments, the livestream cut off.

No official charges were presented. Rumors quickly swirled—was she abducted? Was she safe? Amid growing public panic, authorities clarified that Meghna had been arrested under the Special Powers Act, a law typically used for terrorism or national security threats.

The backlash was immediate. Critics slammed the use of the law as excessive and authoritarian. Even the top DB officer involved in the arrest was removed, and the government’s legal advisor later admitted the arrest may have been a mistake.

Meghna was taken to court the next day, where a judge ordered her to be jailed for 30 days.

As if the arrest itself wasn’t dramatic enough, more explosive details followed.

According to reports in The Daily Star, Meghna had shared—on now-deleted Facebook posts—that she had been in a relationship with a foreign diplomat stationed in Dhaka. Her family confirmed that diplomat was none other than the Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh.

Her father, Badrul Alam, claimed that Meghna broke off the relationship after learning the ambassador was already married with children. She reportedly even called the diplomat’s wife to confront her directly. That, according to Badrul, triggered the chain of events that led to her arrest. This allegedly came under pressure from the ambassador himself.