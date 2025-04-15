Meghna Alam, Bangladeshi actress, jailed over Saudi diplomat scandal

The arrest of Bangladeshi model and actress Meghna Alam has triggered widespread anger across the country after she was taken into custody under the Special Powers Act—a law known for its tough stance on national security—over allegations that she attempted to harm diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.

But it’s not just the charges that have shocked people. It’s the way it all unfolded. Keep reading to know more!

A few days ago, officers from the Detective Branch (DB) of Bangladesh Police raided Meghna Alam’s home while she was live on Facebook, passionately denying any wrongdoing.

The livestream ended abruptly as officers entered her residence and detained her without presenting formal charges, according to a report by Prothom Alo.

Initially, it was speculated that she had been abducted—rumours that spread rapidly online, prompting backlash and questions about police transparency. However, the authorities soon clarified that she had been arrested, not abducted, and was being held under the Special Powers Act, according to Bangladeshi media outlets.

The fallout was swift. The top DB official involved in Alam’s arrest was removed from his post, and legal advisor to the interim government, Asif Nazrul, publicly acknowledged that arresting her under the Special Powers Act had been a misstep.

Reportedly, they produced Meghna Alam the next day and has ordered her to spend 30 days in prison. No detailed charges have been made public yet.

The controversy has only deepened with whispers of a failed romance with a senior diplomat.

According to a Daily Star report, Meghna Alam had claimed in previous Facebook posts—now deleted—that she was romantically involved with a married foreign diplomat. That diplomat, her family confirms, was the Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh.

Her father, Badrul Alam, told Daily Star that his daughter had been engaged to the ambassador. “They were in a relationship. But when Meghna found out he was already married with children, she rejected his marriage proposal,” he said.

He went on to claim that Meghna had called the diplomat’s residence and spoken directly to his wife. It was after this, Badrul alleges, that the diplomat approached Bangladesh’s Home Ministry—leading to Meghna’s sudden arrest.

The news has exploded across social media, with thousands questioning whether personal matters were being disguised as threats to national security.

Critics have also pointed out the silence from both the Saudi Embassy and Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.