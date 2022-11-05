Jairam calls regional parties of AP, Telangana matchfixers

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called regional parties of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh “match fixing parties” which, he alleged have an understanding with the BJP since they are apprehensive of Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (IT) and CBI.

Identifying YSRCP, TDP, TRS and AIMIM by name as match-fixing parties he claimed that only Congress can fight the BJP in these two states.

He also claimed that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has been quite successful in drawing support from the people while it passed through two districts of Andhra Pradesh and seven in Telangana.

“The people of AP and Telangana will come to know that all these regional parties like YSRCP, TDP, TRS are match-fixing parties. They have an understanding with the BJP. They are scared of ED, income tax and CBI. But if it comes to fighting against the BJP only Congress is up to it. The biggest match fixing party is AIMIM,” said Ramesh.

He claimed that Rahul Gandhi and the Yatra’s foray into Hyderabad was successful. In a swipe at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi Ramesh said:“In Hyderabad many people consider themselves to be tigers, we showed we are no less.”

He dubbed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as the Nizam VIII and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Muhammad Bin Tughlak, the Delhi Sultan who were similar in their dictatorial ways.

“This is a double-engine government of KCR (as Rao is popularly known as) and Narendra Modi, but the train is running on the wrong tracks and Bharat Jodo Yatra’s aim is to bring it on the right tracks,” said the Congress MP. He also took a dig at the two parties saying there is an Operation Lotus and also Operation Cactus.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Yatra traversed Medak district and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in the evening today. He would be in Telangana for another day and half before entering Maharashtra on 7 November.