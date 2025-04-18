Congress alarmed over visa revocation of Indian students, seeks govt’s reply

The Congress Friday expressed serious concern over the American Immigration Lawyers Association’s claim that out of the 327 visa revocation cases of international students in the United States collected by it so far, 50 per cent are Indians.

”AILA (American Immigration Lawyers Association) collected 327 reports of visa revocations and SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) terminations from attorneys, students, and university employees. …… 50 per cent of these students were from India, followed by 14 per cent from China. Other significant countries represented in this data include South Korea, Nepal, and Bangladesh,” the Association said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday.

AILA is a nonpartisan, non-profit, voluntary bar association that provides continuing legal education, professional services, information, and expertise to attorneys who practice and teach immigration law in the United States.

“Out of the 327 visa revocation cases of international students collected by the organisation so far, 50 per cent are Indians. The reasons for revocation are random and unclear. There is growing fear and apprehension,” said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a press statement shared on the social media handle X on Friday.

Seeking to know as to what the government is doing for students’ safeguard, Ramesh said that “the reasons for revocation are random and unclear. There is growing fear and apprehension. Will the External Affairs Minister take note and raise the concern with his US counterpart?”

During his second term, the Trump administration has revoked hundreds of student visas across the country as part of a vast immigration crackdown. Reports suggest that more than 1,000 international students and recent graduates at more than 130 schools in the US have had their visas or statuses revoked in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System this year.