Congress calls claims about Sengol bogus, Amit Shah

Calling the claims being made about the Sengol – a scepter symbolising the transfer of power from Britain to India – are bogus, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said here on Friday that the Sengol is being used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his supporters for political gains in Tamil Nadu.

Taking to social media, Ramesh said there was no documentary evidence of Lord Mountbatten, C Gopalachari and Jawaharlal Nehru describing the Sengol as a symbol of power.

Countering Ramesh’s contention, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah said the scepter to be installed near deputy speaker’s chair in the new Parliament House has been converted into a walking stick by the Congress. He rejected the claim of Congress that there was no documentary proof of the scepter.

In a counterattack on Ramesh, Shah accused him of taking political advantage by linking it with the politics of Tamil Nadu.

Ramesh said now the PM will use the scepter for political gains in Tamil Nadu to drum up support for the BJP in the state. The specialty of the saffron brigade is to twist facts to suit its ill-conceived goals. The real issue in the midst of all this is why President Draupadi Murmu was not invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament House.

Ramesh claimed that the royal punishment, conceived by a religious establishment in the Madras province and prepared in the city of Madras, was actually given to Nehru in August 1947. There is no documentary evidence to show it as a symbol of the transfer of power.

All these claims, he asserted are just air, fake. He said the Parliament House is being sanctified with false stories spread by WhatsApp. For this, the BJP-led Government at the Center and the RSS has made many claims, but were found to be baseless.