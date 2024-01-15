Jaipur airport saw 5.18 lakh passengers in December 2023, highest in last 10 yrs

The Jaipur International airport handled over 5.18 lakh passengers in the month of December 2023, which was the highest air passenger traffic in the last 10 years.

Jaipur airport set the new benchmark after surpassing the old record of handling 512982 passengers in January 2019, four years back.

“Last year total passenger traffic was 4.98 million, which is likely to witness 10 percent year on year growth. Expecting the growth trends, airport is expanding its capacity to meet future requirements.” said a senior official of Jaipur Airport here today.

In the year 2024, there will be lot of new projects and surprises for the passengers, he added.

Meanwhile Passenger traffic surged by 8.3 percent in December 2023. Total 518453 passengers travelled through Jaipur Airport in the month of December, of which 486102 were domestic and 32351 were international travelers.

“In December passenger traffic increased by 8.3 percent. The tourist and festive season is at its peak. So, more and more people are travelling. The growth trend is likely to stay in the coming winter months,” said senior officials at Jaipur Airport.

According to experts more and more people are coming to Jaipur to participate in national conferences, tourism activities and fest taking place in the city. According to Airlines officials, the number of bookings has started going up as compared to previous months, which is a good sign of growth. The trend is going to stay to festive and tourist season.