Jai Ram directs to ensure benefits of govt schemes to common man

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the officers should act promptly while ensuring that the people of the state get the benefits of the schemes and programs of the government.

He made these remarks while presiding over the meeting to review the implementation of budget announcements for the financial year 2022-23 on Monday evening.

The Chief Minister emphasized on the need to develop an effective mechanism for timely implementation of budget announcements.

He said that there should be no lapse in fulfilling the commitments of the government and along with budget announcements, prompt and time bound action should be taken on various field announcements. Before implementing any program or scheme, the concerned department should prepare its effective proposal.

The energy and commitment of the officers was displayed through new initiatives and yielded positive results. It also becomes an inspiration for other people, he added.

Jai Ram stated that the scope of social security pension has been effectively expanded in terms of number and outlay. Time bound benefit should be ensured to the beneficiaries of this scheme as it was the top priority of the state government. He also directed to implement the provisions made in the budget in a phased manner to further strengthen the health services.

Thakur directed to further expedite the process of revision of curriculum at the undergraduate and postgraduate level on natural farming in the Agriculture and Horticulture Universities so that it could be implemented from the coming academic session.

The Chief Minister also directed to implement the provisions of announcements related to programs of Public Works, Jal Shakti, Tourism, Animal Husbandry, Rural and Urban Development, Education, Industry and all other departments within the stipulated time.

Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Additional Chief Secretaries, Secretaries and senior officers of various departments were also present on the occasion.