Only one guarantee in the country is PM Modi’s guarantee: Jai Ram Thakur

Jubilant over the BJP’s victory in the Assembly elections in three states, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said that the country has rejected the lies of the Congress party and instead approved the development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to media persons after celebrating his party’s victory, Thakur said: “It is clear from the victory of BJP in Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan polls that Modi’s name is a guarantee of development, alleviation of poverty and campaign against corruption.”

“The Prime Minister has developed, empowered, strengthened the country and made India self-reliant, he added.

He thanked PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda, all the central leadership and the people of the country.

“These elections are a reflection of people’s mandate for a decisive battle against corruption and the people of the country are going to give an opportunity to BJP with a huge majority to serve the country yet again in the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024,” he claimed.

“Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had come to campaign in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections held in 2022 and had given false Congress guarantees in the state. He even lied, while campaigning in Chattisgarh that Congress had fulfilled the guarantees in Himachal Pradesh. Today he stands exposed,” said Thakur taking a jibe.

“Bhagel had given a guarantee in Himachal Pradesh to purchase cow dung from farmers, whereas on the contrary he got trapped in the cow dung scam in his own state. The Congress lost Chattisgarh because of corruption of Bhupesh Bhagel government,” charged Thakur.

“The Congress doled out guarantees in all the four states and informed that all ten guarantees had been fulfilled in Himachal Pradesh. During our campaign we told the public the truth about the false guarantees given by the Congress in Himachal Pradesh and presented the real picture that the people of the state have started questioning the Congress leaders about fulfilment of the promises as it has been an year since they had been voted to power,” said Thakur.