J-K: Over 20 veterinary first-aid camps set up for migratory tribal peoples in Rajouri

The Department of Sheep and Animal Husbandry Rajouri set up more than 20 Veterinary First Aid Medical Camps for tribal migratory peoples in Gujjar and Bakkarwals in different locations in Rajouri district on the travel routes of migratory tribal peoples movement from the higher reaches of Pirpanjal to back in different areas of Rajouri district.

PP Sadhotra, Chief Animal Sheep Husbandry Department Rajouri, said, “More than 20 veterinary first aid camps for animals have been set up in Rajouri district by the Animal Sheep Husbandry Department Rajouri on the travel routes of migratory tribal peoples moving from the higher reaches of Pirpanjal to different areas of Rajouri district.”

“The para-veterinary staff has been deployed in the first aid camps along with medicines, vaccinations, and other treatments for sheep and goats,” he added.

Reshta Khanum, an officer from the Veterinary Department said, “Teams of veterinary staff are also providing awareness to the migratory tribal peoples at movement times about different schemes launched by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir and the Government of India for tribal migratory peoples.”

First aid camps have been set up on the routes of migratory tribal peoples, Gujjars and Bakkarwals at Dehra Galli, Thanna Mandi, Dharhal, Sam Samit, Potha Sial Sui Kandi, Budhal, and Kalakote areas of Rajouri district.

Meanwhile, with an intent to challenge norms and champion women’s empowerment in motorsports, JK AUTOX WOMEN, the first-ever Women-Only Autocross event was held in the Kashmir Valley.