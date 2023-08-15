On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha recalled that three years ago he had shared his dream of making a new Jammu and Kashmir where there is modernity and spirituality.

Ahead of his Independence Day speech, L-G Manoj Sinha hoisted the National Flag in Srinagar’s Bakshi stadium.

Earlier flower petals were showered from a helicopter on crowds gathered at the stadium to participate in the Independence Day celebrations

For the first time, since the abrogation of Article 370, a huge gathering of participants was witnessed from all walks of life in the stadium.

Addressing the crowd on Independence Day, LG Sinha said, “On this auspicious occasion, I give my best wishes to our citizens. This pious day is about remembering, the dedication and resolution of all the Indian citizens. I pay homage to freedom fighters, respected ancestors, and to those who gave their lives for freedom”.

He said that whenever the medal tally is announced on the occasion of Independence Day, there is always a long list of our brave Jammu and Kashmir police personnel.

“Three years ago on the same day, I shared my dream of making a new Jammu & Kashmir in which there’s modernity and spirituality. For me, the biggest religion is to see a smile on every person’s face” the LG said.

Carrying the tricolour in their hands, school students along with locals and members of civil society hosted the national flag at Char Chinar inside the Dal lake on the outskirts of Srinagar.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by Prime Minister Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’.