J-K CM Omar Abdullah meets Modi

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on his first visit to the national capital after assuming office last week.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, “CM of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri @OmarAbdullah met PM @narendramodi.”

It was Omar Abdullah’s first meeting with PM Modi after being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

“The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah,” the Union Home Minister’s office posted on X.

This meeting comes after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district in which seven people lost their lives.

Earlier on October 16, Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah recently resigned from the Budgam assembly constituency and retained the Ganderbal seat that remains the bastion of the National Conference (NC). This comes after he won two assembly seats in the recently held assembly elections.

Omar Abdullah had earlier served as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2009 and 2015.