Police search houses of banned organisations’ activists in Srinagar

In its relentless efforts to dismantle the remnants of the secessionist and terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar Police on Thursday conducted searches as part of the ongoing investigations into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The searches have been carried out in an FIR lodged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act about banned organisations after obtaining a search warrant from the designated NIA Court Srinagar, a Police spokesman said.

The search related to investigation of the FIR, which have been registered under sections 10, 13 UAP Act, was carried out by Police Station Rajbagh along with executive magistrate First Class in the houses of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat members — Bashir Ahmed Bhat @ Peer Saifullaha, who is presently lodged in Tihar jail, and Mohammad Ashraf Laya, resident of Jamia Qadeem Baramulla, Old Barzulla.

During the search, incriminating materials, including books, letterheads, pamphlets, and letters related to the investigation of the instant case, have been recovered from the house of Bashir Ahmed Bhat. The material was seized in the presence of the Magistrate and an independent witness as per proper legal procedures. The investigation of the case is going on, the spokesman added.

J&K Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law, police warned.