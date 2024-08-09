IYC celebrates its Foundation Day in Capital

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) celebrated its 64th Foundation Day under the leadership of its national president Srinivas BV here on Friday.

The Congress’ youth wing organised a tree plantation programme to commemorate Foundation Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the IYC president said, “On its Foundation Day, the Youth Congress remembers the struggle of the largest democratic youth organisation. The Youth Congress has a rich history of dynamic leaders and parliamentarians who paved the way for India’s development with their remarkable policies and contributions.”

Advertisement

He said that under the leadership of former Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the Youth Congress has remained a vibrant, dynamic, and democratic organisation.

The IYC president said Gandhi has always encouraged Youth Congress workers to work for the people of the country.

“Since its foundation, the Indian Youth Congress has considered the spirit of national interest above all. On Foundation Day, we salute the spirit of our dedicated Youth Congress workers. The Indian Youth Congress is with you and for you. We will always raise the voice and aspirations of the youth of the country in Indian democracy as empowerment and participation of youth is important for a healthy democracy.”

Srinivas said that the IYC has always upheld the values of service and struggle at its core. Over the past six decades, it has made an unprecedented contribution to nation-building and will continue to do so.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi greeted the IYC members on Foundation Day.

“Warmest greetings to the members of the Indian Youth Congress on your Foundation Day. As a beacon of hope for our youth, the IYC has fearlessly championed India’s values and principles,” Kharge said.

The Congress chief wrote on X, “Let us amplify the voices of young Indians, standing united against injustice and hatred. Together, let’s strive for a better India, shaping a brighter tomorrow for everyone.”

In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, “Warmest wishes to all the members of the Indian Youth Congress on IYC’s Foundation Day.”

Lauding the IYC, he said, “Your efforts are crucial in uniting India’s youth against injustice and inequality while upholding the core values of the Congress party. Continue to champion the dreams and aspirations of our youth. More power to you.”