IYC stages protest against Centre over US tariffs

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday staged a protest against the BJP-led government at the Centre over 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India by the US, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “failed miserably” in foreign policies.

During the demonstration, IYC workers raised slogans and held placards with the slogan “Modi’s friendship with Trump. India pays the price” in front of its office.

Attacking the ruling BJP, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib said: “The US tariffs will have a negative impact on our agriculture sector, small industries, chemical factories, small electrical components and product manufacturing factories. It will destroy the Indian market and harm the country’s economy. But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained silence on US tariffs.”

He demanded that the Prime Minister tell the people of the country what his government is doing over the matter.

Echoing similar sentiments, Delhi Youth Congress chief Akshay Lakra asserted that US President Donald Trump’s imposition of 26 per cent tariff on India is proof of the fact that the Prime Minister has failed miserably in foreign and economic policies.

“Modi ji had coined the slogan ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’, Modi ji had completely bowed down before Trump – but what is the benefit of all this? America will now levy 26 per cent tax which will have a very bad impact on our trade and will ruin our economy which is already in a bad state,” he said.

Lakra also posed questions to the government in this regard.

“What is the government’s plan after all? What is the response? No one has any idea,” he said.