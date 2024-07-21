It is difficult for Bharti to digest defeat: Bansuri Swaraj

BJP Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi constituency Bansuri Swaraj has hit out at AAP leader Somnath Bharti, who was one of her contenders in the recently held elections, saying that he is finding it difficult to digest his defeat, and added that she stands firm against his claims that were not true.

Swaraj’s response comes after Bharti filed a petition in the High Court challenging her win in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, alleging that it was due to corrupt practices and bias of the Election Commission.

“I will stand firm against the lies of MLA Somnath Bharti and the lies of AAP,” Swaraj said talking to a news agency on Sunday.

Advertisement

Swaraj on Saturday said that the petition filed by Bharti is not strong enough and will not be able to stand before the court.

Swaraj has said that in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Bharti lost in his own assembly constituency Malviya Nagar, and she claimed that after this defeat, there is no chance of his re-election as an assembly candidate too.

She further alleged that the petition has been filed to revive his political relevance.

Meanwhile, in a response on the issue, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has stated that while a defeated candidate in any election has the legal right to challenge the election results in court if legally dissatisfied, but has no right to question the neutrality of the Election Commission while challenging the results, he added.

Kapoor further said that raising questions about the neutrality of the EC by the AAP leader is an unpardonable delinquency, and he should not forget that in LS polls, he not only lost in his own assembly constituency but also suffered heavy defeats in the constituencies of his major colleagues, such as Saurabh Bhardwaj and Durgesh Pathak.

He barely managed to survive in the Chief Minister’s assembly constituency, which is New Delhi, the BJP leader added.

Kapoor further mentioned that regarding election expense accounts, it would have been better for Bharti to have checked the expense rules with a CA, prior to approaching the court.

The BJP spokesperson further claimed that the AAP leader is completely disheartened, has lost hope of getting an assembly ticket, and has approached the court with childish objections on issues such as the presence of Swaraj’s pamphlets with polling agents and senior citizen home voting, merely to keep himself politically relevant.