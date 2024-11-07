BJP blocking Chhath Puja in Hauz Khas Village, filing FIRs against devotees, alleges Bharti

AAP leader Somnath Bharti on Thursday criticised alleged misuse of authority by the BJP to hinder Chhath gatherings, while he upheld initiatives of the Delhi government actively supporting Purvanchal community in celebrating their festival.

He said the AAP government in Delhi has helped in preparations across more than a thousand locations across the city to make it convenient for the devotees to celebrate Chhath.

Addressing a press conference here, Bharti highlighted the efforts by the state government to ensure safe and accessible celebrations for the Purvanchalis, despite challenges posed by the BJP’s alleged actions to obstruct the festival.

Emphasizing the historical significance of Chhath in his own constituency, Bharti remarked, “In Hauz Khas Village, Chhath has been celebrated for decades.”

The senior AAP leader further alleged that this year, as soon as the work began, the BJP misused its power through the DDA and intervened at the site, showing disrespect toward Chhath observers.

He has alleged that some BJP associates allegedly constructed a hotel in the area at a protected forest place, but the Chhath devotees were kept away from the spot as they used the place to observe the festival.

He has alleged that, “They secretly pressured the police to file an FIR against Chhath observers and local residents. It clearly states that even though Chhath has been celebrated there for years, this time it should not be allowed as it falls within protected forest land.”

He further stated, “It is acceptable for a BJP leader’s hotel to be built on protected forest land, but not for Chhath observers to set up a natural site for their prayers. Today, BJP’s anti-Purvanchal and anti-Chhath face is fully exposed.”

Bharti further said that the state government made arrangements at an alternate location in the parking area of Hauz Khas Village so that Chhath could still be celebrated.

The senior AAP leader stated, “Chhath, the revered four-day festival, is now on its third day, marking the evening offering. Before the AAP Government came to power in Delhi, Chhath was celebrated in only seven locations. Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, however, the Delhi government has expanded its support, facilitating Chhath celebrations at over a thousand locations across the city,” he claimed.