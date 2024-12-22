Welfare schemes Kejriwal’s poll gimmick: Bansuri Swaraj

Playing down AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement of registrations for welfare schemes, the AAP chief pointed out that not a single rupee has been disbursed to date under the scheme even though forms were collected for it before the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Swaraj said Kejriwal had announced a similar scheme in Punjab in 2022, but no woman received any money so far.

She said for the AAP national convener, women’s respect is nothing but an election gimmick.

She demanded to know from Kejriwal why his private secretary assaulted Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, at his residence. Why has he maintained silence on this incident till date? Why his close aide involved in the assault was promoted to an advisory position in the Punjab government.

Claiming that women of Delhi are now well aware of Kejriwal’s deceit, the BJP leader asked the former CM to stop serving falsehoods under the guise of Mahila Samman.

Swaraj pointed out that Kejriwal has never implemented the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, a welfare scheme of the Central government, in Delhi, allegedly due to his political vendetta.

The New Delhi MP wondered how Kejriwal could claim to ensure women’s welfare when he couldn’t do justice to senior citizens with this Central scheme.

She dubbed the Sanjeevani Scheme announced by Kejriwal as a mere election stunt.

Talking about Ayushman Bharat, she said its entire cost is covered by the Central government and it is implemented in 33 states, including AAP-ruled Punjab.

Swaraj expressed surprise at the new-found concern for the senior citizens after ruling Delhi for 10 years.

She noted that while seven BJP MPs from Delhi approached the court with a demand for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state, the AAP government is yet to file a reply leading the court to set a January 13 deadline for the AAP lawyer’s response.

She said that the AAP government’s budget is running in a deficit of Rs 7,000 crore. How then can the Sanjeevani Scheme be implemented? It is an illusion and a strategy to woo the vote bank at the time of assembly elections.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Neoma Gupta, who was also present at the press conference said women of the city are still waiting for the Rs 1,000 promised by Kejriwal during the Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal continues to mislead in the name of women’s respect. But after governing for 10 years, he failed to prioritise women issues.