Bansuri Swaraj challenges Kejriwal to implement his schemes before polls

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, on Tuesday, questioned AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on his party’s “Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojna” calling it part of the ruling party’s appeasement policy devised with an eye on the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Pointing out that the AAP government has not paid salaries to the imams and maulvis in Delhi for the past 17 months, she accused the party’s national convenor of indulging in a new kind of appeasement politics by announcing honorarium for the temple priests and gurudwara granthis.

Swaraj, while addressing a press conference here, challenged the AAP chief to implement all the schemes announced by him, including the Sanjeevani and Mahila Samman Yojna, right away as no Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place as of now.

She asked what was the need for the AAP to wait for the elections when they already have their government in Delhi to implement the schemes.

The BJP leader noted that the AAP government never honoured the priests and granthis nor did they respect the religious places despite being in power for a decade but with the elections approaching, Kejriwal has started treating them as a vote bank, hence the false assurances in the name of welfare schemes.

She asked why the pujaris and the granthis were left out from such welfare schemes till now even as a scheme was already in place for the imams and maulvis of mosques. Why have the Christian priests been completely left out in the schemes?