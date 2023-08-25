ISRO scientist salaries and Chandrayaan 3 success spark conversations

India’s recent milestone of achieving a controlled moon landing with the Chandrayaan 3 mission has sparked conversations about the salaries of its scientists.

Former ISRO chairman, Madhavan Nair, pointed out that Indian scientists receive relatively modest salaries, a fraction of what their counterparts in many other countries earn. However, Nair emphasized that Indian scientists are not primarily motivated by monetary compensation. Instead, their dedication and passion for their missions drive them to achieve remarkable successes.

“In essence,” Nair remarked, “it’s not about the money; it’s about their unwavering commitment that has propelled us to greater heights.”

Salaries of scientists in ISRO:

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) offers salaries to its scientists, which can vary widely based on several key factors. These include an individual’s level of experience, educational background, job role, and the specific location of their employment.

ISRO scientists receive a basic monthly salary that falls within the range of INR 15000 to 40000.

ISRO conducts recruitment drives for the position of Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ to bring in talented engineering graduates from recognized universities. These recruitments cover a range of engineering disciplines.

It’s noteworthy that ISRO’s Scientist Salary saw an update in line with the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. Aspiring candidates can delve into the specifics of the salary structure, as well as explore the various perks and benefits associated with these roles.

ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 has accomplished a gentle landing on the lunar south pole, marking a momentous achievement. This milestone designates India as the pioneer in exploring this distinctive lunar region. Over the next two weeks, India’s lunar mission will conduct experiments on the moon’s surface and transmit the collected data.