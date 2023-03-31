Israeli Parliamentary delegation calls on President, V-P, speaker

A Parliamentary delegation from Israel led by Speaker of Israeli Parliament (Knesset) Amir Ohana called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

Welcoming the delegation, the President noted that over the last 30 years, diplomatic relations between the two countries have grown into a multidimensional strategic partnership.

The President noted that throughout their long history, the Jewish communities in India have maintained, and enriched their unique heritage and traditions. She said that the Jewish people have been – and will always be – an integral part of India’s composite society.

The President said that in India, Israel is well known as a key source of expertise in advanced agriculture and water technologies. “Our collaboration in research and innovation has also boosted the ‘Make in India’ initiative,” she said.

She was happy to note the success of ‘Centres of Excellence’ set up with Israeli assistance across India.

The Israeli delegation called on Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also. This is the first visit of Mr Amir Ohana to any country after assuming office of the Speaker. The Parliamentary delegation led by him is visiting India from 31 March to 4 April.

Birla said that Israel and India have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations. He underscored that India and Israel share a robust democratic heritage and as fellow democracies both countries have many similarities, which includes respecting diverse cultures, following democratic values, and working as per the hopes and aspirations of the people.

Cautioning about the growing scourge of terrorism, Mr Birla said that terrorism is an area of common concern for India and Israel. Democratic countries like India and Israel should deepen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, stressed Mr Birla. He emphasized that the common strategy of India and Israel will give a new direction to the world in the fight against terrorism.

Mentioning about the strong parliamentary relations between the two Parliaments, Mr Birla expressed happiness at the formation of a Parliamentary Friendship Group for India in the Knesset.

Speaking about regular high-level visits between the two countries over the years, Mr Birla said that India-Israel relations have undergone fundamental and qualitative changes since the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel in 2017 and subsequently, the visit of Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu to India in 2018.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Amir Ohana said that both India and Israel are old civilizations and the relationship between the countries has been strengthened over the period of time. Mentioning about India’s progress, he said that India is rising miraculously in all sectors.

On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed for strengthening cooperation between the two Parliaments.