iPhone delivery delayed, 2 buyers beat up store employees in Delhi

Apple iphone aficionados have been waiting in line to get the newest and best iPhone ever since sales started on Friday, despite the over one lakh rupee price tag. The ‘craze’ also extends beyond waiting in a line for at least 17 hours.

When two customers in Delhi were informed that the delivery of their iPhone 15s would be delayed, they started assaulting store employees. A case has been filed against the offenders.

The two men are seen attacking two employees of the electronics outlet in a video that was taken at the Kamla Nagar Market in North Delhi and has since gone viral.

The outrage of the clients was so high that not even the intervention of more than ten additional personnel could stop their co-workers from being severely beaten. The suspects can be seen ganging up on a staff member at one time. He tries to shield his head by looking down and covering it with his hands, but they rain blows on him and tear his t-shirt.

According to a police spokesperson, both customers have been charged with breach of peace under the Criminal Procedure Code.

There were reports on Friday of people flying to Mumbai from places like Ahmedabad and Bengaluru to be among the first to purchase items from the new iPhone, Apple watch and airpods lineup from India’s first Apple Store at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC)

“I’ve been here since Thursday at 3 o’clock. I waited in the queue for 17 hours to get the first iPhone at India’s first Apple store. I have come from Ahmedabad,” a customer told news agency ANI.

Vivek, a different client from Bengaluru, expressed his happiness at receiving his new iPhone 15 Pro. I am quite happy.

Aan, who is also from Ahmedabad, said, “I arrived at the store between five and six o’clock. I had the good fortune to meet Tim Cook for the second time a few months ago when the store opened”.