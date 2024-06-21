Int’l Yoga Day paves the way for welfare of the entire humanity: CM Yogi

On the 10th International Yoga Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a mass yoga practice held at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow on Friday morning. Governor Anandiben Patel also took part in the session.

During the event, CM Adityanath emphasised that yoga paves the way for the welfare of entire humanity, transcending the limitations of country, society, and time. “By embracing yoga and connecting the entire human race, we show true respect for our ancestors and heritage,” he said.

“International Yoga Day has become a medium for all of us to express this respect towards this tradition of India,” he added.

The event commenced with the national anthem, followed by the presentation of the Raj Bhavan song. Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra welcomed the Governor and the Chief Minister by presenting them with a Tulsi plant. On the occasion, a significant number of yoga practitioners and instructors participated in group yoga practice with great enthusiasm.

During the programme, the CM expressed that it was a great privilege to remember the country’s heritage and show respect towards Indian traditions on the occasion of Yoga Day. He highlighted, “We owe this opportunity to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose vision and initiatives have led nearly 200 countries worldwide to embrace International Yoga Day and align themselves with our rich Indian heritage, thus honouring and enriching our culture and traditions. There can be no greater tribute to our ancestors, traditions, and heritage than this.”

CM Adityanath remarked that reflecting on the wise tradition of India reveals their profound foresight in connecting society, where they made an innovative attempt to integrate ‘dharma’ with yoga in this way.

The CM emphasised that according to Indian wisdom, ‘Sharir Madhyam Khalu Dharma Sadhanam,’ meaning all life activities are achievable through the body. A healthy body naturally leads to a healthy mind. Yoga offers diverse disciplines suitable for everyone, whether child, youth, middle-aged, or elderly, enabling all to maintain physical and mental well-being through practice.