AAI officials join meditation session

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) celebrated the occasion at its regional headquarters for the Eastern Region in Kolkata with a programme attended by senior officials and staff. The event commenced with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp by Nivedita Dubey, regional executive director (eastern region), symbolising the pursuit of wellness and enlightenment through yoga. Dubey highlighted yoga’s role in enhancing physical, mental, and emotional well-being. “Yoga is not just a practice but a transformative lifestyle,” she said, aligning her message with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a healthier and more spiritually aware India.

The programme included a Yoga Day pledge and a guided yoga and meditation session conducted by a spiritual organisation, focusing on inner peace and mental clarity. AAI officials actively participated in the session, which concluded with a collective sense of mindfulness and commitment to embracing yoga as part of daily life. This year’s celebration echoed the global theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” reinforcing India’s initiative to promote holistic health and sustainability through traditional practices.

