Yoga Day in Jharkhand: BJP displays cultural assertion, govt focuses on public health

The 11th International Yoga Day was marked by twin narratives in Jharkhand — one led by the BJP, emphasising India’s cultural and spiritual heritage, and the other by the state government projecting yoga as an instrument of health and public welfare.

The BJP held a large-scale yoga programme attended by Leader of Opposition and state party chief Babulal Marandi, former Chief Ministers Arjun Munda and Raghubar Das, acting president Dr Ravindra Rai, organisational general secretary Karmveer Singh, MPs Deepak Prakash and Aditya Sahu, and other senior leaders.

Addressing party workers after the session, Marandi said yoga symbolises India’s ancient ethos of harmony and healing. “Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts, yoga has been elevated to the global stage. This year’s theme, ‘One Earth, One Health’, is rooted in our age-old call — Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramaya,” he said.

Dr Ravindra Rai said yoga enables not only physical well-being but also the realisation of the four purusharthas — dharma, artha, kama, and moksha. Karmveer Singh noted that the global acceptance of yoga is an acceptance of India’s civilisational values.

Meanwhile, at a parallel public event organised by the state government at the Birsa Munda Fun Park, Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari led a mass yoga session. Describing yoga as a way of life that brings alignment between the body, mind, and soul, Ansari said, “Chief Minister Hemant Soren dreams of a healthy Jharkhand. Yoga is the first step towards realising that vision.”

He added that the government is institutionalising yoga across the state. Currently, Jharkhand has 745 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs employing around 1,000 yoga instructors. Dedicated yoga sessions are conducted every month, and school students from Classes 6 to 12 are being trained.

He also highlighted the upcoming 50-bed Dhanvantari Ayush Hospitals in Ranchi and East Singhbhum, and plans for mobile hospitals, Panchakarma centres, and special outreach camps in tribal areas.

The event was also attended by Ranchi MLA CP Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Kumar, campaign director Shashi Prakash Jha, Director of Health Services Dr DK Shahi, and Ayush Director Seema Kumari Udaipuri.

While both events celebrated yoga, the ideological tones were distinct. The BJP highlighted yoga as a symbol of cultural pride and spiritual identity. The government, in contrast, showcased it as part of an inclusive health infrastructure.

As Jharkhand embraced the global theme — “One Earth, One Health” — the day reflected a convergence of tradition and governance, belief and policy, heritage and outreach.