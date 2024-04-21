Insulin row: AAP politics stands exposed with jail report, says BJP

Lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the brouhaha over access of insulin to Chief Minister Arivind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said the party’s hollow politics now stands exposed with the Tihar Jail administration issuing his medical report on Saturday.

The report on the CM’s video conferencing with RML and AIIMS doctors revealed that although Kerjriwal was a diabetic, but his sugar level is under control in jail. It further claimed that he did not ask for insulin in consultation with the doctors as claimed by AAP leaders.

Sachdeva said here on Sunday that the AAP has lost its connect to the people of Delhi, and is passing through a phase of political hibernation as its leaders’ only political hope is to create a situation where they could gain public sympathy over the health Kejriwal.

Sharpening his attack on the AAP, the Delhi BJP president claimed that the people of Delhi are now well aware of the fact that whatever the AAP leaders say is politically motivated and have made up their mind to reject the AAP- Congress combine in the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP leader added.

On Saturday, the Delhi BJP chief had claimed that according to a report by jail doctors, it was clarified that Kejriwal, upon the advice of a doctor from Telangana, had not been taking insulin injections for several months, and after going to jail, no doctor has recommended insulin for Delhi CM.

He said the AAP has so far been running a false campaign stating that Delhi CM was being denied medicines in jail.