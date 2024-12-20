Injured BJP MPs health condition better, under observation: Dr RML Hospital

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Ajay Shukla on Friday informed that injured BJP MPs — Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput — are in a better condition and they are under observation.

Sarangi and Rajput sustained injuries during a scuffle between the Congress-led Opposition and the ruling BJP-led NDA at the Parliament entrance on Thursday. They were taken to the Dr RML Hospital and admitted to the ICU.

Giving updates on the health conditions of the injured parliamentarians, the Medical Superintendent addressing the media, said: “Now, both of them are in better condition. Their BP is in control. They are in ICU and under observation.”

Dr Shukla said that when Sarangi was brought to the hospital, he was bleeding profusely.

“When Sarangi was brought, he was bleeding profusely. His cut on the forehead was deep. So, had to put stitches on it. He is also a heart patient,” he said.

The Medical Superintendent also informed that Rajput still has heaviness in his head.

In response to a question whether they would be discharged, he said, “They are under observation. Senior doctors who are treating them will take the further decision.”

On CT scan and MRI reports, Shukla said, “The reports have come. They are normal. Rest of the reports are fine so far.”

Earlier in the day, Union Ministers — G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP MPs including K Laxman visited the hospital and inquired about the health conditions of both the party MPs.

In a post on X, Reddy wrote, “Visited RML Hospital in New Delhi today to check on MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, who were injured during the violent attack by Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament precincts yesterday. Enquired about their health conditions and spoke to the doctors attending to them. These attacks by Congress are deeply disturbing and concerning and reflect their frustration and desperation.”