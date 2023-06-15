Infiltration bid foiled, arms, ammunition seized along LoC in Poonch

In a joint operation, Army and J&K Police foiled another infiltration bid of terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Thursday and recovered a warlike cache of arms, ammunition and other gadgets.

The infiltration bid in Krishna Ghati Sector was made on the night of June 14-15, confirmed the defence spokesman Lt Colonel Devender Anand.

The arms and ammunition have been seized ahead of the upcoming 62-day long Amarnath pilgrimage.

The cache included sophisticated GPS equipment designed to give directions to reach any place. The contents of the cache indicate that the terrorists might have been sent to ambush security forces and civilians.

Reports said that the Army’s Sarla Battalion recovered arms, ammunition and other materials during a search operation on LoC in the forward area in Poonch.

Among the recovered arms is an AK-74 rifle, two pistols and six grenades. Steel core bullets that have the capacity to pierce through bulletproof vehicles or thick steel were among 468 assorted rounds recovered from the spot. Besides, 60 pistol bullets were also found.

Reports said that two daggers, a wire cutter and a digging shovel were also found. The recovery also included modern communication equipment such as smartphones, Garmin Etrex 22X, a Thauraya Solar Charger with a bag, a power bank with charging cables and batteries.

The seized baggage also had trousers, shirts, rain cap, gloves, swimming goggles, masks, etc.

The baggage of terrorists also had Karachi manufactured medicines, pain killers, syringes, bandages, paracetamol, Ibuprofen tabs, voren injections and other first aid materials. They were also carrying packets of dry fruits, toffees, nylon ropes and lighters.