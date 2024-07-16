Huge cache of arms seized in Manipur’s Jiribam

In the wake of a deadly ambush that claimed the life of a CRPF jawan, security forces in Manipur have made a significant breakthrough by recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition in the state’s Jiribam district.

This operation comes amid ongoing ethnic tensions and insurgent activities in the region.

The joint operation, conducted by the Indian Army and Manipur Police, resulted in the seizure of one M1 carbine rifle with two magazines, 336 live rounds of ammunition, 61 empty cases of AK rifle ammunition, two empty cases of 8 mm ammunition, nine empty cases of INSAS rifle ammunition, two live rounds of INSAS ammunition, and one live round of SLR ammunition.

Advertisement

Additionally, the forces recovered 81 empty cases of 12-bore ammunition, three live rounds of 12-bore ammunition, one empty case of pump-action ammunition, a bulletproof jacket, a bag containing medicine and civilian clothes, and two firecrackers.

The ambush, which occurred in Mongbung village in Jiribam, was reportedly carried out by suspected Kuki militants, reflecting the ongoing conflict between various ethnic groups in Manipur. This incident resulted in injuries to a Sub-Inspector of the Manipur Police, a commando of the state forces, and a CRPF personnel.

Manipur has been experiencing heightened ethnic violence and insurgent activities, with various militant groups operating in the region.

The state has seen clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, leading to significant casualties and displacement of civilians. The recovery of these arms is seen as a critical step in curbing the violence and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The recovered items have been handed over to the police for further investigation. Security forces have stated that combing operations will continue in an effort to apprehend those responsible for the ambush and to prevent further violence in the area.