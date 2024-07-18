Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K

An encounter broke out on Thursday between security forces and infiltrating terrorists in north Kashmir’s Keran sector of the Kupwara district.

Officials said the encounter started after the security forces, including the army’s 6 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Kupwara police, were fired upon by the hiding terrorists.

The security forces had launched a search operation on the basis of intelligence inputs about infiltration in the Keran sector along the Line of Control (LOC).

Earlier in the morning, the army opened fire upon observing suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani area of Jammu’s Rajouri district.

Further details are awaited.