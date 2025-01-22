Indore man commits suicide alleging harassment by wife, in-laws

A professional photographer committed suicide by hanging from cealing at his house at Indore in Madhya Pradesh accusing his wife and in-laws of harrassment.

Identified as Nitin Padiyar (28), the youth left behind a 14-page suicide note alleging harassment by his wife, her two sisters and mother. He also urged the Union government to change the laws that are misused by many women against their husbands.

The incident occurred on Monday night, about a month after a 34-year-old tech executive, Atul Subhash, committed suicide in Bengaluru leaving behind a 24-page suicide note and 80-minute-long video outlining alleged harassment by his estranged wife and her family. He had also mentioned the legal battles initiated by his wife, including allegations of murder and dowry harassment.

According to the police, Nitin Padiyar was found hanging in his home in the Yadvanand Nagar locality in the Banganga area of Indore.

The police recovered the suicide note, in which Nitin named his estranged wife Harsha, her sisters Meenakshi and Varsha, and their mother Seeta for harassment and blackmailing. He also wrote that his wife was demanding Rs 80,000 per month to 30 lakh from him.

According to sources, Nitin and Harsha had a love marriage five years ago. In 2023, she went to her parent’s house in Rajasthan, along with their one-year-old son. She did not return after that and filed a case of dowry harassment and domestic violence against Nitin, his brother Suraj and their mother.

In the suicide note, Nitin wrote, “I request the Government of India to change the country’s law because women are misusing it. If you do not change this legal system, then several men and their families will continue to be ruined every day.”

“I request all the youth of India not to get married and if they do so, then get married after making a legal agreement,” he added.

The man also wrote in the note that if anyone realises that injustice has been done to him (Nitin), he should seek justice for him after his death.

Addressing his mother, Nitin wrote, “Do not cry after I am gone. I am going with the debt of whatever you have done for me. I will return in the next birth and repay your debt.”

According to Banganga police station Inspector Siyaram Gurjar, the police would serve notices and call all those whom Nitin has accused in his suicide note. The Inspector said the police will record statements of those people and further action would be taken on the basis of all the facts that come to light during further investigations.