Indira Varma’s memoir ‘Lest We Forget’ launched

Indira Varma’s memoir ‘Lest We Forget’ was launched on Thursday at the India International Centre (ICC) here, in the presence of India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion included writers, Pavan Kumar Varma and Kishwar Desai, besides Indira’s sister Roopy Mathur.

‘Lest We Forget — How three sisters braved the Partition’ is an exceptional memoir that captivates readers with its powerful message of courage, compassion and conviction. Through meticulous attention to detail and a focus on the everyday lives of those affected, Indira Varma brings forth the immense suffering and bravery that characterised the Partition era.

It sheds light on the human experiences behind the partition of India.’

Speaking on the occasion, Indira said, “I cannot sum up my life in 10 minutes, I will be 83 in the next five days. I feel I have lived many lives in these eight decades, Migration, disorientation, deaths of my family before they died physically.”

“Therefore, this book……Please read it, I assure you will cry and laugh together,” she said.

Recalling the partition, Indira got nostalgic and said, “When I differentiate death in life you might question what it means. It means the life of my family vanished, we lost our life in Peshawar that we lived in. We lost a culture we lost a tradition we lost a food.”

“We came to be known as refugees…..Even our high casts and names of pride meant nothing at all,” she added.

Kant, recalling his association with Indira, said, “I have known Indira since long. I have known her, she is always dreaming with ideas. For a woman like Indira Varma, giving up has been never an option.”

“Her remarkable talents. Its evident that creativity flows in the Varma family. I would really encourage to read this book which narrates the history of partition,” he said.

Pavan said, “This is the story of how people faced adversities (of partition )and how they conquered tragedies. It is a human story. If you read the book you will know how three sisters faced adverse circumstances and what they had gone through. Its is that trauma . We must remember the pains of partition.”

Kishwar said, “This book is so special. It makes immense contribution for documenting the partition.”