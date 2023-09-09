PM demonstrates India as a country to bring globe together: Kant

At the G-20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated India as a country that brings global together, said G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant’ empasising it with the logo ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam ~ One Earth, One Family, One Future’ as the theme of India’s presidency this year.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Saturday that the New Delhi Declaration adopted by the G20 leaders focuses on strong and sustainable growth, accelerating progress on sustainable development goals, green development pact, and global biofuel alliance.

In a media briefing on Saturday, Kant emphasised that all members of the Summit have successfully reached a consensus.

Amitabh Kant highlighted its key features and the geopolitical aspects of the declaration. He said it focuses on the 4 Ps: Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity. Kant said the G20 Declaration was historical and path-breaking with 100 per cent consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues.

“I think one of the biggest achievements of this New Delhi leaders’ declaration is what we’ve achieved on women-led development, with a massive focus on women empowerment and gender equality. There’s a huge focus on gender-inclusive climate action. There’s a completely big focus on women’s food security, nutrition and well-being. And we’ve created a new working group on empowerment of women.”

Kant also shared some of the topics discussed during the summit including climate action, empowerment of women, technology transformation, climate action, global fuel alliance, and green hydrogen among others.

The G20 comprises 19 countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.