Amid massive protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital on Thursday, the IndiGo airlines has cancelled 19 flights and 16 others delayed.

The cancellation and delay of flights have come due to the crew members were stuck in a massive traffic jam at NH-8 due to the protests against the controversial Act, a Delhi airport official told PTI.

Three airlines namely Vistara, Air India and IndiGo had announced that their passengers, who are stuck in a massive jam at NH-8 due to the massive anti-Citizenship Act protests will be adjusted in subsequent flights.

“Till now, 16 flights have been delayed due to traffic jam at NH-8. IndiGo has cancelled 19 flights as the crew members were stuck in the traffic jam and because of other issues,” the official said.

The airlines also provided free move to the passengers to another flight and also waived off cancellation charges in case a passengers opts out to travel. They also provided a helpline number for the passengers for assistance.

#6ETravelUpdate: We’re offering free move for passengers travelling to/from Delhi today basis seat availability. Cancellations can be done at no extra charge. Please reach out to us at Twitter/FB or chat with us https://t.co/tBjQsmj0MT or call us at 01246173838 or 9910383838. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 19, 2019

Earlier in the day, the Indigo airlines had released a travel advisory for its passengers boarding flights from Delhi airport informing them about the heavy traffic/roadblock on Delhi-Gurgaon highway and advising them to take enough time in hand while travelling to the airport.

#6ETravelAdvisory: There is heavy traffic/roadblock at Delhi – Gurgaon highway. Do keep a tab on live traffic and enough travel time in hand while travelling to the airport. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 19, 2019

Further the airlines had also tweeted a post by the Gurugram Traffic Police giving details about the traffic blockage on the Delhi-Gurugram border.