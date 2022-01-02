India’s vaccination programme has been one of the most successful: Health Ministry

Refuting the allegations that India ‘missed its vaccination target’, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday claimed that India’s national Covid-19 Vaccination programme has been one of the most successful and largest vaccination programmes compared to many developed western nations.

Since the start of the National COVID vaccination drive on January 16, 2021 India has administered over 90 per cent of 1st dose and 65 per cent of 2nd dose to its eligible citizens, claimed a senior officer of the Union Health Ministry here on Sunday.

In the vaccination drive, India has achieved several milestones unprecedented in the world, including administering over 100 crore doses in less than 9 months, administering 2.51 crore doses in a single day and administering 1 crore doses per day on several occasions, the Ministry said.

Compared with other developed nations, India has done a better job in administering COVID vaccination to its eligible adult citizens of 93.7 crore (as per RGI) across all its States and UTs, the officer pointed out.

In case of 1st dose coverage to the eligible population, USA has covered only 73.2 per cent of the population, UK has covered 75.9 per cent of its population, France has covered 78.3 per cent of its population, and Spain has covered 84.7 per cent of its population, the Ministry said adding that “India has already covered 90 per cent of the eligible population with 1st dose of vaccine against COVID-19”.

Similarly, for the 2nd dose of vaccines, the USA has covered only 61.5 per cent of its population, the UK has covered 69.5 per cent of its population, France has covered 73.2 per cent of its population, and Spain has covered 81 per cent of its population. While India has covered over 65 per cent of the eligible population with 2nd dose of vaccine against COVID-19, the Ministry said.

Further, over 11 states/UTs in India have already achieved 100 per cent of 1st dose vaccination, while 3 States/UTs have already achieved 100 per cent full vaccination (both 1st and 2nd dose) against COVID-19. Many States/UTs are soon expected to achieve 100 per cent vaccination very quickly.

A nation-wide COVID-19 vaccination campaign ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign was implemented from November 3, 2021 which includes mobilization, awareness, vaccination campaign through reaching out to all missed out and dropped out eligible beneficiaries through House to House visit. This has also resulted in an increase of 1st dose coverage by 11.6 per cent since introduction of the campaign. While the 2nd dose coverage increased by 28.9 per cent in the same period, the Ministry said.

Keeping in view the global surge of COVID-19 cases in December last year and detection of Omicron variant which has been categorized as a Variant of Concern (VOC), India has decided to further refine the scientific prioritization and coverage of COVID-19 vaccination of teenagers in the age-group of 15-18 years.

Further strengthening India’s fight against COVID-19, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given approvals to two additional vaccines in December 2021. These include Biological-E’s CORBEVAX vaccine and SII’s COVOVAX vaccine for restricted use in emergency situation. This takes the number of vaccines given restricted use in emergency situation in India to 8, the Ministry stated.