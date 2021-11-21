India’s COVID vaccination coverage now exceeds 116 crore

With the administration of 67,25,970 doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 116.50 crore, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said today.

This has been achieved through 1,20,41,157 sessions. The recovery of 12,329 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,39,22,037. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.30 percent, the ministry said.

The number of deaths climbed to 4,65,662 with 313 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the centre and the states/UTs have resulted in the country reporting less than 50,000 daily new cases for the last 147 consecutive days now. The ministry said a total of 10,488 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours

The active caseload presently stands at 1,22,714. These cases presently constitute 0.36 percent of the country’s total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 10,74,099 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 63.16 crore cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 0.94 percent remains less than two percent for the last 58 days now. The daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.98 percent. The positivity rate has remained below two percent for the last 48 days and below three per cent for 83 consecutive days now.