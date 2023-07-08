The Ministry of Railways on Saturday introduced a discount scheme in AC Chair Car and Executive Classes of all trains having AC sitting accommodation including Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches.

“With a view to optimize utilization of accommodation in trains, the Ministry of Railways has decided to delegate powers to Zonal Railways to introduce discounted fare schemes in trains with AC sitting accommodation, subject to the terms and conditions,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry said the element of discount shall be up to maximum 25 per cent on the basic fare.

Other charges as applicable will be levied separately, it said. Trains having classes with occupancy less than 50 per cent (either end to end or in some specified legs/sections) during the last 30 days will be taken into consideration.

The discount will be implemented with immediate effect. No refund of fare will be admissible for already booked passengers, it said. In case of those trains where flexi fare scheme is applicable in a particular class and the occupancy is poor, flexi fare scheme may be withdrawn initially as a measure to increase the occupancy.

This scheme will not be applicable on special trains introduced as holiday or festival specials, etc. Tatkal quota will not be earmarked in such trains for the decided period in case the discount is provided on an end to end basis. Further, if discount is provided for part of the journey of the train, then tatkal quota may not be provided for the part of the journey where discount is given.

The provision of this scheme will be applicable up to a period of one year.