Indian Railways accomplishes electrification of 82% of total BG network

Indian Railways has embarked upon an ambitious plan of electrification of its complete Broad Gauge (BG) network which would not only result in better fuel energy usage resulting in increased throughput, and reduced fuel expenditure but also savings in precious foreign exchange.

During the Financial Year 2022-23, till October 2022, Indian Railways has achieved 1223 Route Kilometers (RKMs) of electrification as compared to 895 RKMs during the corresponding period of FY 2021-22. It is 36.64 per cent more than the previous year’s figures for the corresponding period.

It is worth mentioning that a record electrification of 6,366 RKMs was achieved in Indian Railways’ history during 2021-22. Earlier, the highest electrification was 6,015 RKM during 2020-21.

As on 31 October, out of 65,141 RKM of the BG network of Indian Railways, 53,470 BG RKM have been electrified, which is 82.08 per cent of the total BG network.