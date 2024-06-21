Indian Navy’s Sea warriors perform Yoga on aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya

Sailors onboard India’s aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya participated in an early morning yoga drill on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2024 on Friday.

Some children were also seen participating in yoga along with Navy personnel.

Meanwhile, Indian Army personnel also performed Yoga in icy heights on the northern frontier and in Eastern Ladakh on International Yoga Day.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel performed Yoga at Pangong Tso and Karzok in Leh.

ITBP personnel deployed at Muguthang Sub Sector in Muguthang Sub Sector, Sikkim at an altitude of more than 15,000 feet were also seen performing Yoga.

The ITBP personnel are deployed in far-flung areas, at heights above 18,000 feet and the physical difficulties at such high altitude can be overcome by practising Yoga every day.

Apart from that, to engage the masses, the Ministry of Ayush has launched several contests and activities, including the “Yoga with Family” Video Contest in partnership with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on the MyGov and MyBharat platforms. This contest encourages families worldwide to showcase the joy of yoga and reinforce family bonds, with submissions due by June 30, 2024.

Advertisement