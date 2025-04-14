821 Army personnel get UN Medal during Medal Day Parade

As many as 821 Indian Army personnel were awarded the prestigious United Nations Medal during the Medal Day Parade organised by of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), today.

The winners, part of the Indian Battalion deployed under UNIFIL, were awarded the medal for their exemplary commitment and contribution to peace and stability in the region.

Advertisement

The parade was led by Lt Col Vikas Sheoran. The Indian contingent displayed military drill and precision, showcasing the professionalism, discipline, and coordination, a statement from an army spokesperson stated.

Advertisement

The concept of the Medal Day Parade was introduced by the United Nations as a ceremonial tradition to recognize peacekeepers who complete a minimum of 90 days of continuous service in a UN mission area.

Over the time, it has evolved into a symbol of professionalism, commitment, and shared values among the international peacekeeping community. In UNIFIL, this tradition is observed with pride and respect, reinforcing the unity of effort among troop-contributing countries and the host nation, the statement read.

The event was attended by Mohd Noor Rehman Sheikh, Ambassador of India to Lebanon, the UNIFIL Sector East Commander, and a wide spectrum of civil and military guests.