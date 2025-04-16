Operation Brahma: Indian Army Field Hospital returns after treating over 2,500 in quake-ravaged Mandalay

After treating over 2,500 patients and performing 65 major surgeries in the quake-affected Mandalay, Myanmar, under Operation Brahma, launched by the Indian government, the team of the Indian Army’s Field Hospital has returned home.

Comprising specialists and surgeons, the team of the 50th Parachute Field Hospital provided critical healthcare services to those affected by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake which struck Myanmar on March 28.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media after landing at Hindon Air Force Base here, late on Tuesday night, Commander of 50 Parachute Brigade, Brigadier Naveen Kumar elaborated on the herculean task undertaken by the field hospital. Stating that initially they had dispatched a 118-member contingent, after assessing the damage and requirement for critical medical aid, replenishment flights and more specialists and surgeons were pulled, taking the contingent’s tally to 123 members.

Advertisement

“It included a set of surgeons skilled in multiple areas, all kinds of specialists for trauma care, all kinds of laboratory activities, all kinds of x-ray facilities, and everything else to be able to conduct life-saving surgeries,” he said. The team not only carried out critical surgeries but also left adequate medicines for the quake-affected.

Speaking about the setup installed at the base, the brigadier said that a twin parallel operation theatre was established, which was one of its kind in a field condition wherein two critical patients could be operated upon simultaneously.

“In addition, once this team had gone across there, and as the trust of people in Indian Medical facilities grew, even the local hospitals started referring their patients for advanced medical care to the Indian doctors, and the healing touch of our doctors was quite evident there. We were able to touch the hearts and lives of a number of people,” he added.