Indian Navy’s new MCA Barge under Make-in-India initiative

New Delhi: The Indian Navy Friday got its second Missile Cum Ammunition (MCA) Barge, Yard 76 LSAM8. Touted as a “proud flag bearer” of the Make in India initiative, the MCA Barge was launched by Cmde G Ravi, Warship Production Superintendent (Visakhapatnam) on 18 Aug 23 at Guttenadeevi, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh. According to a government press release, indigenous manufacturers sourced all major and auxiliary equipment and systems for the MCA Barge.

M/s SECON Engineering Projects Pvt. Ltd. constructed The Barge. It is a Visakhapatnam-based MSME under the Government of India’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative. It will have a service life of 30 years.

The Barge will boost the operational commitments of the Indian Navy. It will also help in the transportation, embarkation, and disembarkation of ammunition to the Indian Navy Ships. It is also a testament to India’s growing prowess in defence manufacturing.

The Narendra Modi government launched the ambitious “Make in India” initiative in September 2014 in a bid to boost manufacturing in the country. As part of the initiative, the government encouraged local companies to build indigenous designs and manufacture indigenous defence equipment.

Earlier last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi. PM Modi termed INS Vikrant a testament to the hard work, talent, influence, and commitment of 21st-century India. He also said the aircraft carrier is a symbol of indigenous potential, indigenous resources, and indigenous skills.

The Warship Design Bureau (WDB) of the Indian Navy designed INS Vikrant, and Cochin Shipyard Limited built it. INS Vikrant, with 76 percent indigenous content, holds the record as the largest ship ever built in India’s maritime history.

They also call the warship a “floating city.” The steel used in the warship was developed by DRDO and produced by Indian companies. INS Vikrant has a ski jump for launching aircraft. It also has a set of ‘arrester wires’ for recovering aircraft onboard.