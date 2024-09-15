Two Indian Navy women officers to embark on extraordinary sailing expedition

The Indian Navy has made significant efforts to revitalise the sailing tradition, emphasising its commitment to preserve maritime heritage and promote seamanship skills.

Through the pioneering efforts of Sail Training Ships INS Tarangini and INS Sudarshini and circumnavigation onboard INSVs Mhadei and Tarini, the Indian Navy has taken a centre stage in Ocean Sailing expeditions.

Continuing with the celebration of maritime skill and adventure, two Indian Navy women officers – Lt Cdr Roopa A and Lt Cdr Dilna K would be embarking on the extraordinary expedition of circumnavigating the globe – Navika Sagar Parikrama II onboard INSV Tarini very shortly. The duo have been preparing themselves for this expedition for the last three years.

The officers as part of the six-member crew had participated in trans-oceanic expedition from Goa to Rio de Janeiro via Cape Town and back last year. Thereafter, the officers undertook a sailing expedition from Goa to Sri Vijaya Puram (earlier Port Blair) and back in double-handed mode.

Further, the duo successfully undertook a sortie from Goa to Port Louis, Mauritius again in dual-handed mode early this year.

Sagar Parikrama would be a grueling voyage requiring extreme skills, physical fitness and mental alertness. The officers have been training rigorously and gained thousands of miles of experience under their belt. They are also being trained under the mentorship of ace circumnavigator, and Golden Globe Race hero, Cdr Abhilash Tomy (Retd.), KC, NM.

The circumnavigation of INSV Tarini will be a significant step forward in India’s ocean sailing enterprise and maritime endeavours, showcasing the nation’s growing prominence in global maritime activities and gender equality on the high seas.