Indian Navy to host first edition half marathon in New Delhi in February

The Indian Navy is all set to host its first edition of Half Marathon on February 2, in the national capital. This event will offer three race categories: the 21.1 km Half Marathon, 10 km Run, and 5 km Run, catering to runners of all levels and backgrounds.

Taking place at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, participants will race past notable landmarks like India Gate and the historic Kartavya Path, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

In a statement, the Naval spokesperson stated that the primary goal of the INHM is to promote fitness and healthy living, encouraging people from all walks of life to adopt an active lifestyle for overall well-being.

Beyond fitness, the event seeks to foster a spirit of camaraderie and competition, strengthening the bond between the Indian Navy and the public. It also aims to inspire youth to pursue careers in the Navy, known for its values of courage, discipline, and national service, the release stated.

The Indian Navy Half Marathon is planned to be an annual event, joining the ranks of similar races in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Kochi. Additionally, participants who complete all four Navy marathons in a year will receive the prestigious Navy Slam—a special medal featuring designs from all four events.