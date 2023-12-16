Indian Navy responds to hijacking of Malta-flagged vessel at Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy on Saturday said it responded to a hijacking call from Malta-flagged Vessel MV Ruen and diverted its maritime patrol aircraft and warship in the Arabian Sea.

The Navy said that it recieved a mayDay message from the vessel about the boarding of unknown personnel near Somalia coast on December 15.

“Indian Navy Mission Deployed platforms respond to hijacking in the Arabian Sea. MayDay msg from Malta Flagged Vessel MV Ruen on @UK_MTO portal – boarding by unknown personnel. Indian Naval Maritime Patrol Aircraft & warship on Anti Piracy patrol immediately diverted,” the Navy said in a statement on ‘X’.

Indian Naval Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) overflew MV Ruen Vessel, which is now heading towards coast of Somalia and Navy said that it is monitoring the vessel.

“The Indian Navy MPA overflew MV Ruen early morning 15Dec & continues to monitor the vessel, now heading towards coast of Somalia,” the statement read.

“The IN Warship on Anti Piracy patrol intercepted MV Ruen, early hours of 16Dec. Situation being closely monitored,” it added.

According to reports, the crew has lost control of the vessel and six Somali Pirates have taken hold of it.

Meanwhile, the European Union’s Somali counter-piracy force has said that a Spanish Navy ship is heading towards the Malta-flagged vessel at full speed.

According to news agency Reuters, Somalia’s breakaway Puntland region, a member of a group involved in raids on merchant ships said that pirates had managed to seize a vessel.

“Six of my pirate friends managed to capture a ship and they will bring it to the coast of the eastern region of Puntland,” Mukhtar Mohamud told the agency by phone from the coastal city of Qandala.