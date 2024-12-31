Indian Navy marks key milestone with keel laying of third Cadet Training Ship

The keel-laying ceremony for the third Cadet Training Ship, Yard 18005, was recently held at the M/s L&T Shipyard in Kattupalli. The event was presided over by Rear Admiral Ravi Kumar Dhingra, Flag Officer Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Area, alongside Rear Admiral G K Harish (Retd), Head of Shipbuilding Business at L&T, and other senior officials from both the Indian Navy and L&T.

This milestone follows the signing of a contract on 7th March 2023 between the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and L&T for the indigenous design and construction of three Cadet Training Ships. These vessels will play a pivotal role in providing at-sea training to officer cadets after their initial shore-based training. The ships will also extend their training facilities to cadets from friendly foreign countries, reinforcing India’s growing role in regional defence cooperation.

The project marks another significant achievement in the Indian Navy’s commitment to indigenous shipbuilding, aligning with the Government of India’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The Long Term Integrated Perspective Plan (LTIPP 2012-27) envisions a fleet of three Cadet Training Ships, which will further enhance the Navy’s capabilities to train the next generation of naval officers.

The successful keel laying of this third ship is a proud step forward in India’s naval self-reliance and technological advancement, contributing to both national defence preparedness and the broader vision of sustainable indigenous defence production.