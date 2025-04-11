With the number of investor accounts surpassing 22 crore NSE sets a new milestone

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) set another milestone in April with the number of investor accounts, the Unique Client Codes (UCCs), surpassing 22 crore (220 million).

This is the sharp increase achieved by the NSE in barely six months of crossing the 20-crore mark (200 million) in October 2024.

On the other hand, the number of unique registered investors stands at 11.3 crore (as of March 31, 2025), having crossed the 11 crore (110 million) mark on January 20, 2025.

UCC is a unique identifier assigned by a stockbroker or Depository Participant (DP) to each client for their demat account, facilitating identification, security, and transaction tracking within the stock market ecosystem.

Notably, Maharashtra leads with the highest number of investor accounts at 3.8 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh (2.4 crore), Gujarat (1.9 crore), and Rajasthan and West Bengal at approximately 1.3 crore each, data released by the NSE said.

Together, these states account for nearly 49% of total accounts, while the top ten states contribute roughly three-fourths of the overall count.

Speaking on the development, Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said, “This is a clear reflection of strong investor confidence in India’s growth trajectory despite global economic headwinds. This surge has been driven by accelerated digital transformation and the increasing adoption of mobile trading, which have made capital markets more accessible to investors across tier 2, 3, and 4 cities.”

“As participation broadens across a range of instruments— Equities, ETFs, REITs, InvITs, and Bonds—this milestone signals a maturing financial ecosystem where technology is playing a pivotal role in democratizing investment opportunities,” Krishnan added.

Over the past five years, the Nifty 50 Index has delivered a strong 22% annualized return while the Nifty 500 Index has delivered a 25% annualized return, demonstrating significant wealth creation for investors during this period.

NSE’s Investor Protection Fund (IPF) increased by over 23% year-on-year to Rs 2,459 crore as of March 31, 2025.