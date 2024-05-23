Indian Naval Ships complete their visit to Manila as part of deployment in south China Sea

Indian Naval Ships Delhi, Shakti and Kiltan visited Manila as part of operational deployment of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet to the South China Sea.

The visit demonstrated India’s strong ties with The Philippines and its commitment to further deepen the partnership.

The port call included Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) between the Indian Navy and personnel of Philippines Navy, sports fixtures, cross deck visits, cultural exchanges and collaborative community outreach programmes.

Advertisement

R Adm Rajesh Dhankhar, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, and Commanding Officers of ships had an interaction with R Adm Renato David, Commander Philippine Fleet (CPF), and V Adm Rolando Lizor Punzalan Jr, Deputy Commandant for Operations, Philippine Coast Guard.

He also held wide ranging discussions with the Flag Officer in Command (FOIC), Vice Adm Toribio Dulinayan Adaci JT, on the avenues for collaboration, matters of mutual interest and the current security situation in the region and beyond.

”The visit provided an opportunity for discussions on enhancing naval cooperation and interoperability between navies of India and The Philippines,” the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.

The port call is a testament to the strong diplomatic and defence ties between India and the Philippines. It is a demonstration of India’s commitment for maintenance of peace and stability in the region in consonance with its ‘Act East’ and SAGAR policies.