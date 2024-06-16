SP demands future elections through ballot papers

With Tesla Chief Elon Musk raising doubts over the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav joined the chorus against the electronic voting.

He said his party is in favour of holding future elections in the country through ballot papers.

Taking a cue from Elon Musk, several Opposition leaders in the country, including Rahul Gandhi, lent their voice against the EVMs in the wake of.

In a post on social media platform X on Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav wrote, “Technology is meant to solve problems. If it becomes the cause of problems, then its use should be stopped.”

“Today, when the possibility of EVM tampering is being expressed in many elections around the world and the world’s renowned technology experts are openly writing about the danger of EVM manipulation, then what is the reason behind the insistence on using EVMs? Yes, BJP should clarify this,” he said.

The SP president further said, “We reiterate our demand to conduct all upcoming elections through ballot paper.”

Tesla chief Elon Musk, on Saturday, called for the elimination of EVMs saying they were prone to hacking by humans and Artificial Intelligence (AI).