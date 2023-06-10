Indian compositions get global in Kenyan capital

On the occasion of World Music Day, 21 June, not far away, Nairobi is going to see compositions by famous India composers like Satyajit Ray, RD Burman, AR Rahman and others.

In a way, Indian music and its composers will attain international recognition as Nigerian nationals are going to not only sing but also dance on the tunes of Indian composers.

Cultural activist and Nairobi-based Ananya Pal would be arranging a cultural programme, Music & Beyond at the prestigious Jalaram Auditorium in Nairobi on 10 June to mark World Music Day.

The programme will be presented under her banner Ananya pal Production. Like her earlier productions, this would also present unique musical and dance items, where a Hindi bhajan would be sung with African music arrangements and Shiv tandav stotra would be danced by Indian and African dancers representing their own style. There will be a fusion of Kathak and Bharatnatyam.

The main attraction would be a medley of compositions by Satyajit Ray, Salil Chaudhury, RD Barman, AR Rahman and the Jamaica Farewell song of Harry Belafonte would be a tribute to the world-class musicians.

Ananya Pal said, “This is an apt time to showcase the power of Indian music. Though we live far away from India, composers from the country are global and part of world music. We have lost legendary Harry Belafonte recently. We would pay a special tribute to him too. The bhajans will be sung by Arun Nair and Dan and Djembe, Marimba and guitar will be used. For the rest of the compositions, Indians and Kenyans will perform with afro music arrangements.”